Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $44.59 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 236,377 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $44,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,508 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $162.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

