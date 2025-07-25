Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $59,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.46.

HCA opened at $340.75 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

