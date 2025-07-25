Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 420,824 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,824 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $137,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 19.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $6,258,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $687,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 179,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.41.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.