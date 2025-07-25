Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

SMSMY stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Sims Metal Management has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

