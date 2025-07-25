Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) COO Steenberg Christopher J. Van Buys 13,500 Shares

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) COO Steenberg Christopher J. Van acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Simmons First National Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 66.93%.

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

View Our Latest Report on SFNC

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 813.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.