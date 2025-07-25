Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLAB. Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of SLAB opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.27. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $528,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,856. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 111.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 143.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.