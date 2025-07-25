ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

