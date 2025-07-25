ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 151.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.6% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,116,000 after purchasing an additional 613,680 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 105.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 162,279 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.53 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

