ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $127,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,706,000 after acquiring an additional 814,917 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 277.23%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.