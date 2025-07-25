ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys 56,658 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,658 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 2.4% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

