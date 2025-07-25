ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys 327 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $348.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $349.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.50 and a 200-day moving average of $321.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

