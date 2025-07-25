Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $23,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Shopify by 59.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $122.08 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Arete Research raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

