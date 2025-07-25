Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up 0.8% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shell Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Shell stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

