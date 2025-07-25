Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Paradis Sells 3,000 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $406,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,376,360. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Tuesday, July 8th, Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $546,090.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $528,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $445,860.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $438,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $324,660.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Paul Paradis sold 29,200 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,892.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Paul Paradis sold 50,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $4,526,500.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, Paul Paradis sold 18,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

Sezzle Trading Up 1.1%

SEZL opened at $140.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 9.16. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 497.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 844,084 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 497.8% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 327,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 272,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sezzle by 719.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 152,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sezzle by 1,068.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 154,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sezzle by 429.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 107,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEZL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.