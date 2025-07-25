Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Paradis Sells 3,000 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $406,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,376,360. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 8th, Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $546,090.00.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $528,240.00.
- On Tuesday, June 24th, Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $445,860.00.
- On Tuesday, June 17th, Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $438,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $324,660.00.
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Paul Paradis sold 29,200 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,892.00.
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Paul Paradis sold 50,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $4,526,500.00.
- On Thursday, May 8th, Paul Paradis sold 18,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.
Sezzle Trading Up 1.1%
SEZL opened at $140.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 9.16. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $186.74.
Institutional Trading of Sezzle
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEZL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
