Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $16.74. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 465,307 shares traded.
Seabridge Gold Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.
