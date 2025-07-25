Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $16.74. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 465,307 shares traded.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

