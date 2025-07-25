Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Cut by White & Co Financial Planning Inc

White & Co Financial Planning Inc lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of White & Co Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. White & Co Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

