Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,339,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035,107 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $233,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,048,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,404,000 after acquiring an additional 916,001 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,611,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 554,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 104,643 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.