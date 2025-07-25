Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,048,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916,001 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $126,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SCHG opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

