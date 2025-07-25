Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,050 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

SCHF opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

