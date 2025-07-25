Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Denver PWM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.51 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

