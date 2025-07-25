Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Increased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

