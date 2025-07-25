Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €21.18 ($24.92) and traded as high as €23.78 ($27.98). Salzgitter shares last traded at €23.56 ($27.72), with a volume of 261,525 shares changing hands.

Salzgitter Trading Up 2.8%

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.85 and its 200-day moving average is €21.18.

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.