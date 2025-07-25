Royce & Associates LP Sells 22,234 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USLM. State of Wyoming bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of USLM stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $159.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.98.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 24.79%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

