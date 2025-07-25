Royce & Associates LP Has $19.11 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $2,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,190,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCNCA opened at $2,113.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,950.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,939.67.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,299.50.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

