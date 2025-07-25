Royce & Associates LP Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 114.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $44.58 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

