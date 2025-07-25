Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $2,425,519,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,891,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,789,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,680,000 after acquiring an additional 172,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,729,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,293 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank began coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $134.26.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $1.1152 dividend. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.