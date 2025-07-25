Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3%

LMT stock opened at $420.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 3,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 22,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

