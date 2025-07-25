Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 440 ($5.94) to GBX 460 ($6.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.
AJB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.43) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 395 ($5.34) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.
Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.
Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.
