Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 690

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 725 ($9.79) to GBX 690 ($9.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 565 ($7.63) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 648.50 ($8.76) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 645.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 577.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 475.20 ($6.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 668 ($9.02). The company has a market cap of £6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

