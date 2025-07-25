Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 690

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 725 ($9.79) to GBX 690 ($9.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 565 ($7.63) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.
Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.
