Roundview Capital LLC Trims Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,605,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $275,600,000 after purchasing an additional 51,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,976,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 87,612 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,692,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 109,923 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,105,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 212,395 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFS opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $214.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $950,252.76. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 601,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

