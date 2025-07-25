Roundview Capital LLC Sells 340 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $4,333,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $15,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $124.18 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.52.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.20.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

