Roundview Capital LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $44,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.