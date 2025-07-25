Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 560,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

