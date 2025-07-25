Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,616,000 after buying an additional 1,934,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,133 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 9,159,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $926,573,000 after acquiring an additional 422,078 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,701,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,752,000 after purchasing an additional 316,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $95.51 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $121.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

