Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.9% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $58.05 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

