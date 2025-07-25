Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $113.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,585,485.44. This represents a 40.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $2,347,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 816,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,689,351.56. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,696,644 shares of company stock worth $218,696,575. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 654,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 341,527 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,713.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 647,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 611,526 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

