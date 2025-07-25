Riposte Capital LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK)

Riposte Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Viking comprises 0.7% of Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Viking by 2,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIK opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.38. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $897.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.18 million. Viking had a negative return on equity of 128.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Viking to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

