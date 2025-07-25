RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.83 and traded as high as C$17.97. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 374,773 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REI.UN. Raymond James Financial set a C$20.50 target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.30.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2%

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37.

(Get Free Report)

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.