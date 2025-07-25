Reviewing Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) and Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) and Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Strawberry Fields REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Strawberry Fields REIT pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Strawberry Fields REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Strawberry Fields REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT and Strawberry Fields REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Strawberry Fields REIT 0 1 0 1 3.00

Profitability

Strawberry Fields REIT has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given Strawberry Fields REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strawberry Fields REIT is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Strawberry Fields REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Strawberry Fields REIT 2.98% 6.64% 0.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Strawberry Fields REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Strawberry Fields REIT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50 Strawberry Fields REIT $126.56 million 1.03 $2.50 million $0.58 18.07

Strawberry Fields REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Strawberry Fields REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Strawberry Fields REIT beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

