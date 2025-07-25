Reviewing CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) and Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF)

Volatility and Risk

CEL-SCI has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CEL-SCI and Alpha Cognition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI N/A -238.05% -104.65% Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -522.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEL-SCI and Alpha Cognition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI N/A N/A -$26.92 million ($12.61) -0.54 Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -$13.77 million C($0.12) N/A

CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Cognition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats CEL-SCI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEL-SCI



CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers. It is also developing products based on its proprietary technology Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes CEL-2000; CEL-4000; and CEL-5000, which are LEAPS-based product candidates in preclinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Alpha Cognition



Alpha Cognition Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Cognition Inc. in March 2021. Alpha Cognition Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

