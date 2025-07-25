Reviewing Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) & Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Cap Gemini shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Brink’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cap Gemini has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brink’s has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cap Gemini $23.91 billion 1.13 $1.81 billion N/A N/A Brink’s $5.01 billion 0.78 $162.90 million $3.70 25.24

This table compares Cap Gemini and Brink’s”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cap Gemini has higher revenue and earnings than Brink’s.

Profitability

This table compares Cap Gemini and Brink’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cap Gemini N/A N/A N/A Brink’s 3.29% 82.89% 4.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cap Gemini and Brink’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cap Gemini 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brink’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brink’s has a consensus target price of $138.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.80%. Given Brink’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Cap Gemini.

Dividends

Cap Gemini pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brink’s pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Brink’s pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brink’s has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Brink’s beats Cap Gemini on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cap Gemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment, as well as designs and develops technological solutions in data strategy and architecture, data engineering, information governance, data science and analytics, artificial intelligence, and data-driven innovation fields. In addition, the company offers cloud infrastructure services for its clients to build an optimal, agile, and secure foundation for business transformations; and business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has strategic partnerships with Adobe, AWS, Aveva, Dassault Systèmes, DELL, Duck Creek, Google, Guidewire, IBM/Redhat, Intel, Majesco, Microsoft, Mistral AI, Nvidia, OpenText, Oracle, Pega, PTC, Qualcomm, Salesforce, SAP, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ServiceNow, Tenemos, UiPath, Unity, Verizon, and VMware. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co. engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries. The Europe segment relates to operations in European countries. The Rest of World segment focuses on the operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

