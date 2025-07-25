Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Veritex Q3 Earnings

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

VBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Veritex Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Veritex has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $33.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.91 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Veritex by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In related news, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 53,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,729,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 60,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,567.42. This represents a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,111.16. This represents a 36.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,531 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,762. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

