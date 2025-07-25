Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Purchases Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on June 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on May 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 6/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) on 6/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AON (NYSE:AON) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on 5/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) on 5/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) on 5/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 4/24/2025.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. HSBC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.