Readystate Asset Management LP Takes $196,000 Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,875 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of METC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METC opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $115.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -350.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on METC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.