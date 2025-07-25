Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 45,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mativ by 119.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Mativ by 707.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mativ

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 30,640 shares in the company, valued at $180,163.20. This trade represents a 48.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shruti Singhal bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 56,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,630.08. This trade represents a 241.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $484.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.88%.

Mativ Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.