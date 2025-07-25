Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of KALA BIO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 178,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 598,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 155,279 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark T. Iwicki sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $53,040.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,316.33. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,335 shares of company stock valued at $162,876. 8.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KALA BIO Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of KALA opened at $7.00 on Friday. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on KALA BIO in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut KALA BIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

