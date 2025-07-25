Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New $125,000 Investment in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 95,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

MCR opened at $6.31 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

