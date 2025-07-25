Readystate Asset Management LP Has $342,000 Holdings in INV VK PA VALU (NYSE:VPV)

Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of INV VK PA VALU (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP owned about 0.19% of INV VK PA VALU worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPV. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of INV VK PA VALU during the first quarter worth $611,000. CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in INV VK PA VALU in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in INV VK PA VALU in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in INV VK PA VALU in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in INV VK PA VALU in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000.

INV VK PA VALU Stock Performance

NYSE VPV opened at $9.92 on Friday. INV VK PA VALU has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

INV VK PA VALU Dividend Announcement

About INV VK PA VALU

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

