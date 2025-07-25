Readystate Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $8,328,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.