Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.98. 14,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 26,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$90.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.23.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services to patients. The company’s services consist of Daily & Ambulatory Aides, Power Mobility, INR Self-Testing, Respiratory Equipment Rental, Home ventilation, Oxygen Therapy, and Sleep Apnea & PAP Treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.